WICSU-PSU govt signs agreement, Firefighters’ placement, pay, pension disputes addressed | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina (sitting, third left), WICSU-PSU President Sharon Cangieter (sitting right) and firefighters.

PHILIPSBURG–An agreement addressing long-standing issues affecting Fire Department personnel, including placement, career progression, compensation, and pension-related losses, has been signed between the Government of Sint Maarten and representatives of both active and retired firefighters, according to separate press releases issued by Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina and the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union-Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU).

The agreement brings formal resolution to years of concerns raised by Fire Department personnel over discrepancies in placement under previous systems, uneven promotion pathways, and compensation issues. It also explicitly includes retired firefighters, acknowledging that historical shortcomings in placement and advancement affected their service records and benefits.

Government, represented by Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina in his capacity as Minister of General Affairs, said the agreement delivers long-awaited clarity and establishes a structured framework to correct past inconsistencies while strengthening the system going forward.

The Prime Minister described the agreement as a continuation of the Government’s commitment to the Fire Department, stating that it builds on earlier efforts to address persistent challenges faced by firefighters and to ensure they receive proper recognition and compensation for their service.

A central component of the agreement is the formal placement of all Fire Department personnel under the new Function Book (2025), with retroactive effect to March 25, 2025. This includes the correction of rankings and alignment of compensation with applicable requirements, ensuring a standardised and updated personnel structure.

The agreement also provides for retroactive compensation covering salary and pension losses linked to delayed or incomplete placement under the former Function Book system. Each eligible firefighter will receive an individual compensation proposal, which will be finalised once reviewed and agreed upon by the employee concerned.

Retired personnel are included in the same process, with their years of service and the impact of earlier discrepancies formally recognised. Their inclusion is described as a key element of the agreement, ensuring that past injustices are not excluded from the resolution process.

Government said the agreement was developed through a collaborative process built on dialogue, resilience, and consultation between the parties involved. It further reinforces transparency by ensuring that placement and promotion decisions will be made in consultation with affected employees.

In a separate press release, WICSU-PSU said the agreement represents a significant and long-awaited achievement, resulting from sustained advocacy, dialogue, and the collective efforts of its members. The union said firefighters, both active and retired, demonstrated unity, professionalism, and resilience throughout the process, which contributed to reaching the final agreement.

The union also highlighted that the agreement introduces structured mechanisms to review past placements and to consider compensation where applicable. It stressed that the inclusion of retired firefighters is a critical component, ensuring their contributions are formally acknowledged and addressed.

While the agreement marks a major milestone, both the Government and the union confirmed that it forms part of an ongoing process. The parties have committed to continuing negotiations in good faith to resolve remaining matters and further strengthen the framework governing the Fire Department.

The Government has also committed to launching a comprehensive review of the Fire Department’s Function Book before the end of the year, as part of broader efforts to modernise and improve personnel systems within the service.

In addition, both sides agreed to work toward a broader covenant that will address outstanding issues and further formalise the structure governing Fire Department personnel conditions.

The agreement was signed by Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina on behalf of the Government of St Maarten and by WICSU-PSU President Ms. Sharon C.V. Cangieter on behalf of the union. The process was facilitated by mediator Ms. Valya Pantophlet, LL.M., who supported the negotiations leading to the final agreement.

WICSU-PSU stated that it remains committed to ensuring transparent and effective implementation of the agreement, and to safeguarding the rights, dignity, and well-being of all Fire Department personnel, both active and retired, as the process continues into its next phase.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wicsu-psu-govt-signs-agreement-firefighters-placement-pay-pension-disputes-addressed