WICSU-PSU: Signing of Coast Guard function ‘a significant step forward’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Parties during the signing of the Function Book.

PHILIPSBURG–The Windward Islands Civil Servants Union-Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) has lauded the official approval and signing of the Coast Guard Function Book by St. Maarten on August 12, 2025.

“This marks a significant step forward in securing clarity, structure, and opportunities for professional growth within the organization,” the union stated.

The union said all countries have now signed their respective Function Books. This signing also comes with the recently agreed-upon Transition Protocol, which introduces additional positions to enhance career development opportunities within the Coast Guard.

WICSU-PSU expressed appreciation to Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, Minister of General Affairs. Dr. Luc Mercelina, and others who played “an instrumental role in bringing this process to completion.”

The union also extended “heartfelt thanks to the members of the Coast Guard for their patience, understanding, and the confidence placed in the union while awaiting the signing of their Function Book.” The union also congratulated its members on what it called an “important milestone.”

While celebrating this achievement, the union acknowledged that some matters of concern for Coast Guard members remain unresolved. WICSU-PSU President Sharon Cangieter and the Executive Board are currently in Curaçao to address issues under the Coast Guard’s direct responsibility.

“To ensure clarity and prevent future delays, the union requested a meeting with the Directors of the Coast Guard to discuss and map the way forward regarding responsibilities shared between St. Maarten and the Coast Guard as they relate to our members,” the unions said.

The meeting concluded with agreements to review these processes in a dedicated session. The Deputy Director (PDKW) will travel to St. Maarten and coordinate with the Minister of Justice to establish a committee of relevant stakeholders. The goal is to document shared responsibilities, paving the way for the preparation of landsbesluiten (legal positions) and resolving other matters.

WICSU-PSU thanked the Directors of the Coast Guard “for their willingness to engage in these discussions and for their collaboration in mapping the way forward for our members.”

The union said it is committed to advocating for its members and said it “will continue to work diligently to resolve all outstanding matters, ensuring the best possible working conditions for the Coast Guard workforce.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wicsu-psu-signing-of-coast-guard-function-a-significant-step-forward