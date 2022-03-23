WICSU/PSU: Situation of ATC workers has only worsened | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The situation of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) members of the union has not improved, but has only gotten worse, Windward Islands Civil Servants Union/Private Sector Union (WICSU/PSU) President Sharon Cangieter said in an urgent press conference on Wednesday.

In her statement to the press Cangieter said that the union, on behalf of its members in the air traffic control service, is once again sounding the alarm that the members are again being “attacked” by Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE) management.

She said this was brought to the forefront on January 15. “We were hoping that this was going to serve as a warning and also as an eye-opener that all was and is still not well with the air traffic controllers and their job situation,” she said.

Cangieter repeated that the events of January 15 were not just about finances, but also health and safety hazards that have been plaguing members for several years, and that the cries of the ATC members continue to fall on deaf ears of management. Instead of making the working environment more ergonomic to allow their tasks to be performed at an optimal level, issues in the workplace have increased.

“In the opinion of the union, the management of PJIAE … should be communicating with each other, thus they are all aware of what is going on,” said Cangieter.

She said there have been attacks on the air traffic controllers ranging from non-payment for attendance at the January 15 meeting, issuing warning letters and a memo dated March 4.

Cangieter also stated that the controllers’ mental and physical states were not taken into consideration when they were asked to report to work before the rest period time indicated by law. She explained that in a letter from management the rest periods between shifts are not done in accordance with labour laws.

Confidential information

Cangieter also said that PJIAE management has accused ATC members of divulging confidential information. Shop stewards were given warning letters on March 22 in regard to the Parliament presentation delivered on March 3. In this letter the shop stewards were accused of divulging confidential information obtained while executing their function. Cangieter maintained that the only information divulged by the union was on occupational health and safety hazards.

In addressing the health and safety hazards, the union sent management a letter on February 1 addressing several issues. A response from management was that this information had been sent to the owners of the building. “The owners of the building is in effect PJIA,” said Cangieter. Days later some of the issues addressed in the letter were dealt with, but other issues still need attention.

Communication with management

Cangieter said management had stated their openness to communication with the members, but the only communication received by members was through intimidation in warning letters.

She further outlined that there are many laws, conventions and international civil aviation organisation roles that are not being adhered to or properly implemented. “Management seems to make their own rules depending on time of day and situation,” she added.

She noted that just recently a warning letter was given to ATC members. She said according to the collective labour agreement (CLA), to give members a warning management first has to notify the union. This letter had never been formally received by the union at the time of the press conference.

Cangieter made it clear in her statements that the union not only takes the health of the workers seriously, but also the economy of St. Maarten. The union issued a word of caution to the management of PJIA, the Council of Ministers, holding company PJIAH and the Parliament of St. Maarten to “not have a repeat of January 15, as the situation has not improved but has only gotten worse.”

“It is quite evident that PJIAE feels it can rid itself of anyone who does not bow to its orders and instructions. PJIAE has adopted a modus operandi to intimidate and/or to silence workers, for the sanction that is then placed is ultimately a dismissal.

“The PJIAE has to have respect for the workers who are citizens of this country and also to respect the CLA and international labour organisation rules that St. Maarten must confirm to.

“The WICSU/PSU shall not sit back and allow any employer to infringe on the rights of the workers or members in any form,” Cangieter concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wicsu-psu-situation-of-atc-workers-has-only-worsened