WIEMS to start construction of its new training centre | THE DAILY HERALD

WIEMS and Windward Roads and Construction representatives.

PHILIPSBURG–Windward Islands Emergency Medical Services (WIEMS) says preparations are in place to commence the construction of its very own training centre.



WIEMS was granted a lease on a lot of land by the government. This is located on Golden Lily Cactus Road # 2, Pond Island, next to Melford Hazel Sports Complex.

WIEMS said that over the years it has had building plans drafted and obtained the building permit. “We are now ready to start the foundation,” said WIEMS.

Before WIEMS could commence construction, the first task was clearing debris that had accumulated on the plot. After Hurricane Irma passed, the lot had become congested with debris, unused containers and flatbeds.

“Windward Roads and Construction BV came to our assistance and through their generous donation of labour and the use of their heavy equipment removed all unwanted items,” said WIEMS. The lot is now cleared and prepared for building.

WIEMS said Windward Roads and Construction BV has pledged to assist where possible to see this project become a reality for St. Maarten. “We are so thankful for their support! WIEMS, of course, will request other companies and persons in the community for their assistance and donations. Our team will also resume fundraising activities, which were halted due to COVID.”

The training centre will be used to give medical courses, hold meetings and lectures, store equipment and house the ambulance. It can also be used by other foundations for meetings and lectures.

WIEMS is a non-profit foundation established on St. Maarten in 1992. WIEMS trains persons to help others in medical emergencies.

Its mission is to provide outstanding pre-hospital and emergency medical training to the community of St. Maarten, in support of pre-hospital care providers, fire fighters, police officers, schools, sports organisations, corporations and communities.

WIEMS wishes to provide the community with a team of volunteers that displays readiness to serve in the event of a disaster. WIEMS assists Emergency Support Functions (ESF) six and ESF seven.

WIEMS can be contacted via its website: www.wiems.sx or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

