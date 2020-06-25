Willemstad in lockdown | THE DAILY HERALD

A streetsweeper machine was used to clear rubbish left on the roads.

WILLEMSTAD–The Punda and Otrobanda districts of Curaçao remained closed until today, Friday. Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath and Justice Minister Quincy Girigorie announced this on Wednesday evening during a specially arranged press conference.

They were responding to that day’s breakdown of public order following protests at the government seat in Fort Amsterdam. Looting, destruction of property and arson had occurred in the inner-city area after riot police cleared the square using tear gas.

Rhuggenaath was shocked by the unrest: “We have to make a sacrifice to move forward; these are measures from the Netherlands. We all need to make these adjustments. We are looking for solutions to move forward and maintain peace for all people. Destruction and aggression do not help with this. This will destroy the centre and our beautiful island.”

Girigorie mentioned that six people had been detained at that time, but indicated that more arrests would probably be made. He said the freedom to demonstrate was something completely different from disturbing the peace.

The latter has consequences. “We are going to track down the responsible persons.”

It was previously reported that Police Chief Mauricio Sambo had resigned because of the situation. The minister also announced a general curfew from 8:30pm until 6:00am for Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The protest of unhappy youngsters joined mainly by garbage collectors, turned ugly when they not only demanded the Rhuggenaath cabinet’s resignation but climbed on cars, threw bottles around and forced an entrance gate. Eventually the riot squad drove them out, after which dumpsters were ignited while even a police car left unattended was turned over and set on fire. Stores were also vandalised and in some cases, looted.

Sambo stepped down the same afternoon. He recognised that the crowd should never have been allowed to enter the fort square and took responsibility for this “failure.”

Rhuggenaath said he invited a small group for a meeting, but that this was declined. He condemned the actions but still wants to sit down with the protest leaders.

Meanwhile, the US Consulate General warned Americans on the island in a “demonstration alert.” It said gathering points include, but are not limited to, the Isla oil refinery, Punda and routes between these locations.

“US government personnel and citizens are advised to avoid areas of demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Even protests intended to be peaceful can quickly turn confrontational and escalate into violence.”

Action to be taken:

* Avoid areas near the Isla refinery, Punda district and all routes between those points.

* Avoid crowds.

* Avoid demonstrations.

* Monitor local media for updates.

* Be aware of your surroundings.

* Keep a low profile.

* Review your personal security plans.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/willemstad-in-lockdown