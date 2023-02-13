William passes mantle to his son Cloyd ‘Ohndhae’ Marlin | THE DAILY HERALD

NA MP William Marlin, Cloyd “Ohndhae” Marlin and Terry Peterson.

~ Ohndhae to vie for Parliamentary seat, endorsed by Laveist ~

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) William Marlin, whose political career spans almost 50 years, on Sunday passed the mantle to his son Cloyd “Ohndhae” Marlin with a promise to passionately support his impending bid for a seat in the country’s legislature.

William shared his full confidence in his son’s leadership qualities and capabilities to “direct a successful campaign to resounding victory” and “St. Maarten to progress,” saying that “a promise made by Ohndhae is a promise kept.”

Former commissioner, island council member and MP Louie Laveist endorsed Ohndhae Marlin for Parliament and officially passed on his personal campaign motto: “Man of Action,” based on what he sees as Ohndhae’s “proven track record as the people’s leader,” who “actively knows how to get things done.”

Local poet, artist, former educator, politician and debate coach Roberto Arrindell recited a poem entitled “It’s Time!” Arrindell also pledged his support for Ohndhae’s campaign, stating: “I am a man of my word and I give Ohndhae my word, which I intend to keep. I entrust him with my vote and full confidence that he is the right man to represent the people of St. Maarten.”

The developments occurred during a meeting of a core group of community leaders who got together on Sunday, February 12, to form the “Committee to Elect Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin to the Parliament of St. Maarten.”

Ohndhae opened the meeting with a word of welcome, followed by former St. Maarten Christian Party (SMCP) candidate Benjamin Bell, who blessed the meeting with a prayer, as well as the St. Maarten Song.

The Committee to Elect Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin to Parliament, dubbed the “C4-P Committee”, comprises members with diverse professional backgrounds, including school managers and teachers, bankers, civil servants, doctors, lawyers, business entrepreneurs and professionals, marketing, media and communications specialists, community activists, former politicians and the hardworking “boys on the block”.

Part of the committee are former National Alliance and United People’s (UP) Party candidate Terry Peterson, obstetrician/gynaecologist Dr. Randall Friday, musician Addison “Shadz” Richardson, Grace “Sugar” Sprott, radio personality Joanne Martimbor-Lewis, School Manager Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford, teacher Nicole Williams-Winter, civil servant Martha Thewett and former NA candidate Dione Kirton, who owns Queen Security, amongst others forming a team of more than 100 community leaders.

The committee believes it is “time” for Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin to take his rightful place on the forefront of the political arena, after working tirelessly over the past years on countless successful election campaigns for others.”

Elected to the “C4-P” Campaign Committee Board were Campaign Manager William Marlin, Campaign Assistant Laura Leblanc, President Roy Lynch, Vice-President Chantal Bryan, Treasurer Cassandra Webster, Secretary Mila Williams Webster and Public Relations and Communications Manager Jacqueline Louis.

Testimonies shared by committee members included sentiments such as Ohndhae’s creativity as “a man with vision,” his reputation as “a man of action,” “a man who keeps his word,” “the people’s leader” and “a man who gets the job done.” A well-known campaign manager to several elected and appointed officials, he will now be leading the campaign for himself, along with the committee.

The official public launch date of Ohndhae Marlin’s political career will be announced soon with an open invitation to the community.

Ohndhae thanked everyone in attendance for their support and said it is “truly time to continue working for the people on a much larger scale as the visionary ‘man of action’.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/william-passes-mantle-to-his-son-cloyd-ohndhae-marlin