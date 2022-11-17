WINAIR acquires two new aircraft to improve inter-island connection | THE DAILY HERALD

ATR-42-500, in service since 1995, is an improved version of ATR-42 with six bladed propellers, higher cruising speed and improved passenger cabin.

SIMPSON BAY–WINAIR is expanding its fleet of aircraft with two ATR 42-500 turboprop regional airliners. This will allow the national carrier of St. Maarten to better respond to customer demand for flights to neighbouring islands, as well as to the Leeward Islands.

The first ATR aircraft will be delivered in March 2023. This aircraft will provide service to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Dominica and Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The second ATR aircraft will be delivered in April 2023. This aircraft will provide service to Antigua, Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados, with further analysis/review of route expansion to other destinations ongoing.

WINAIR’s growth comes after six years of ACMI-lease partnership with Air Antilles Airlines based in Guadeloupe. The ACMI-lease demonstrated the viability of the ATR operation and created this opportunity for WINAIR’s growth.

“Our partnership with Air Antilles will continue to evolve, strengthening WINAIR’s and Air Antilles’ route structure in the Caribbean, also providing commonality of fleet type,” President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WINAIR Michael Cleaver said. “The acquisition ushers in a new era for WINAIR, operating its own ATR aircraft, thus enhancing our current business model. It has taken one year of intensive analysis and studies, ensuring this was the best aircraft for WINAIR’s future growth.”

The airline’s strategic plan has the support and approval of the shareholders and the supervisory board of directors of WINAIR, Cleaver said. “WINAIR is working closely with [the operating company of – Ed.] Princess Juliana International Airport PJIAE and St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority (SMCAA) for the processes to continue and ensure all requirements of regulatory bodies and all regulations are fulfilled. Safety and security are of utmost importance; all processes require approval by SMCAA for the introduction of the ATR fleet type in St. Maarten.”

The expansion of WINAIR’s fleet requires additional qualified personnel, and local employees are being utilised wherever possible, CEO Cleaver said. “Training of existing flight and maintenance personnel, as well as re-certification of additional staff is ongoing.”

With the introduction of the ATR aircraft, Cleaver concluded, “WINAIR is better equipped to respond to customer demand, changing market needs and [to] support St. Maarten and our stakeholders for the future.”

