WINAIR and Air France partner to enhance connectivity in the region | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–WINAIR is pleased to announce the reintroduction of its code-share agreement with Air France, further enhancing connectivity for travellers. This development follows the successful revival of WINAIR’s code-share partnership with Royal Dutch Airlines KLM in November, providing travellers with more convenient options for reaching Caribbean destinations.

Under this renewed agreement, Air France adds its flight code to destinations operated by WINAIR, including St. Barth, Saba, St. Eustatius, Antigua, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Tortola. Passengers can now book flights to these locations using a single ticket, simplifying the travel experience. This streamlined process allows customers to check in at any Air France or WINAIR location, have their luggage transferred directly to their final destination, and receive boarding passes for their entire journey.

“This partnership with Air France enhances travel options for passengers, offering seamless connections between Europe and the Caribbean,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO of WINAIR. “Travellers can now enjoy convenient same-day journeys with increased flexibility and peace of mind, knowing that WINAIR provides reliable service and a strong safety record. This collaboration underscores the confidence Air France places in WINAIR, solidifying our position as a vital link in regional travel.”

The reintroduction of this partnership reflects both airlines’ commitment to providing passengers with exceptional service and enhanced travel convenience, reinforcing their role in connecting Europe to the Caribbean.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-and-air-france-partner-to-enhance-connectivity-in-the-region