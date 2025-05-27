WINAIR and STB launch strategic partnership to boost regional travel | THE DAILY HERALD

WINAIR CEO Hans van de Velde and TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and Windward Islands Airways International (WINAIR) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at increasing travel demand and regional visibility through a series of co-branded promotional initiatives.

The partnership brings together WINAIR’s extensive regional flight network with STB’s destination marketing efforts, providing travellers with easier access to the island’s culture, hospitality, and natural beauty.

“This partnership marks a defining moment for St. Maarten’s regional leadership in tourism. By aligning with WINAIR, our national carrier, we are not just enhancing connectivity – we are deepening our cultural and economic ties across the Caribbean. From the skies to our shores, we are inviting the world to experience the warmth, heritage, and innovation that make St. Maarten the true heartbeat of the region,” said Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten said in a press release issued on Monday.

WINAIR currently connects St. Maarten to Antigua, Aruba, Bonaire, Barbados, Curaçao, Dominica, Nevis, Saba, St. Barthélemy, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Montserrat, and the BVI-Tortola. With this new alliance, the goal is to position St. Maarten not only as a travel hub, but as “the heart of Caribbean travel.”

"We are very happy to join forces with the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau. This strategic alliance is about creating synergy and impact – not only growing tourism numbers, but also deepening the connection between our airline and the communities we serve. St. Maarten is more than a destination; it’s an unforgettable experience," WINAIR CEO Hans van de Velde said in the release.

The agreement outlines a shared marketing plan, including co-branded advertising, influencer and familiarisation trips, event partnerships, and representation at regional trade shows.

The partnership underscores a unified vision to promote tourism, drive economic growth, and highlight the diversity and rich experiences that make St. Maarten a standout Caribbean destination.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-and-stb-launch-strategic-partnership-to-boost-regional-travel