Winair and tourism authority of Antigua and Barbuda forge strategic partnership | THE DAILY HERALD

CEO of Winair Hans van de Velde (centre) shakes hands with Charmaine Spencer (left), Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

SIMPSON BAY–In a move aimed at strengthening regional tourism and enhancing connectivity across the Caribbean, Windward Islands Airways International Winair and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority have officially entered into a strategic partnership, effective March 1.

The collaboration is designed to elevate the profile of Antigua and Barbuda as a premier Caribbean destination while highlighting Winair’s key role in regional air travel. The initiative underscores a shared commitment to boosting tourism and improving seamless travel experiences for Caribbean visitors.

Winair currently operates 17 weekly flights from Antigua to key destinations including St. Maarten, Tortola, St. Kitts and Dominica. Additionally, through its hub in St. Maarten, Winair offers extended connectivity to the wider Caribbean, the United States and Europe via codeshare and interline agreements.

“Winair is pleased to launch this partnership with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority,” said Hans van de Velde, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Winair. “By combining our strengths, we aim to increase visibility for both our airline and Antigua and Barbuda, ultimately encouraging greater regional travel and fostering deeper connections among Caribbean communities.”

Charmaine Spencer, Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, echoed this sentiment. “We are thrilled to join forces with Winair in positioning Antigua and Barbuda as a top choice for Caribbean travellers. This alliance allows us to craft targeted, impactful marketing campaigns that showcase the beauty, culture, and hospitality of our islands.”

A key component of the partnership will be the development of integrated marketing strategies aimed at Caribbean audiences. These campaigns will leverage Winair’s extensive flight network and the destination expertise of the Tourism Authority to promote the twin-island nation to new and returning visitors alike.

Both partners expressed confidence that the alliance will deliver long-term benefits, stimulate regional travel, and support sustained tourism growth throughout the Caribbean.

