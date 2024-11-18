WINAIR celebrates launch of three new winter routes | THE DAILY HERALD

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten (left), WINAIR CEO Hans van de Velde (centre) and PJIAE CEO Brian Mingo (right).

SIMPSON BAY–WINAIR officially launched three new routes in its winter schedule on Friday, celebrating with an inaugural flight to Barbados from Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

This expansion includes routes to Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent, enhancing connectivity across the Caribbean.

The festive ceremony at PJIA featured notable attendees, including Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten and the airport’s operating company PJIAE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo.

“This expansion reflects WINAIR’s commitment to making travel easier, faster and more affordable within the Caribbean, boosting tourism and fostering regional unity,” said Heyliger-Marten.

WINAIR CEO Hans van de Velde added, “Our new routes allow passengers from St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Barbados to connect seamlessly via St. Maarten to destinations across North America and beyond, thanks to our dedicated team.”

WINAIR now offers three weekly flights between St. Maarten and Barbados, allowing passengers to connect seamlessly to Martinique and Dominica. Additionally, the airline has introduced two weekly flights linking St. Maarten, St. Lucia and St. Vincent, with convenient connections available between St. Lucia and St. Vincent.

“These connections are crucial for both tourism and the economic vitality of our islands,” emphasised Mingo. “WINAIR’s commitment to these hub connections supports the prosperity of our region.”

Celebrating 63 years as the Caribbean’s trusted airline, WINAIR now operates a fleet of three ATR42-500s and five Twin Otters. With partnerships with major airlines including British Airways, Air Caraïbes, Air France, United, and JetBlue, WINAIR offers passengers a gateway to the Caribbean islands and beyond.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-celebrates-launch-of-three-new-winter-routes