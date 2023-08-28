WINAIR congratulates Saba airport on 60th anniversary | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba’s airport in 1963. (Captain George Greaux Sr.’s archive picture)



SIMPSON BAY–Saba’s iconic Juancho E. Irausquin Airport celebrated its sixtieth anniversary on Friday. “This historic milestone marks six decades of a strong and enduring relationship between WINAIR and the people of Saba,” stated management of Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR, con-gratulating Saba on the airport’s accomplishments.

The Juancho E. Irausquin Airport, renowned for its status as one of the world’s shortest commercial runways, has played an integral role in connecting Saba to the rest of the Caribbean and beyond. “Since its inauguration this airport has not only facilitated essential transportation but also showcased the resilience and determination of the Saban community,” stated the management of WINAIR, reaf-firming that this airline has a steadfast commitment to providing safe, reliable and efficient air travel connections to the “Unspoiled Queen”.

Over the decades, WINAIR has contributed to fostering economic development, promoting tourism and nurturing the island’s unique culture.

“As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Saba’s Juancho E. Irausquin Airport, we reflect on the re-markable journey we have shared with the people of Saba,” said Hans van de Velde, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WINAIR. “It is an honour for WINAIR to have been a part of Saba’s growth and to con-tinue serving as a bridge between this stunning island and the world. We look forward to many more years of partnership and collaboration.”

With the 60th anniversary of Juancho E. Irausquin Airport serving as a testament to the enduring partnership between WINAIR and Saba, Van de Velde said the airline’s entire team looks forward to the future and is excited to continue contributing to the island’s sustainable growth and prosperity.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-congratulates-saba-airport-on-60th-anniversary