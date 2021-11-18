WINAIR extends its air fleet to accommodate travellers | THE DAILY HERALD

WINAIR’s new DHC-300 Aircraft PJ-WIP

SIMPSON BAY–Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR received its fourth DHC-300 Aircraft PJ-WIP to accommodate increased passenger demand for the upcoming season.

WINAIR CEO Michael Cleaver said this additional aircraft will allow WINAIR to continue its recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic as customer demand begins to return to the region.

WINAIR will offer 32 daily round-trip flights from Princess Juliana International Airport, of which 18-22 daily flights will be offered between St. Maarten and St. Barths.

Service to Saba, St. Eustatius, Tortola and Antigua will be increased, Cleaver said. WINAIR also offers on-demand charter flights in the region.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-extends-its-air-fleet-to-accommodate-travellers