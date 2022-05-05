WINAIR increases service to Saba | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA–The Saba Tourist Bureau said it was “pleased” with the news that Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR will increase its flight frequency to Saba as of June 1. This added airlift is most welcome, because the island depends heavily on connectivity.

As of June 1, the airline will carry out two flights per day, every day. Currently, there are no flights to Saba on Wednesday and Thursday, but this will change on June 1 and there will be flights seven days a week, which will contribute to Saba’s connectivity. These flights are scheduled until August 31. The number of flights to St. Eustatius will also increase.

WINAIR informed stakeholders, including the Saba Tourist Bureau, that it will monitor the normal low season peak of September and October and operate with a reduced schedule at five days per week with two flights per day.

The days of operation in September and October will be Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The flight frequency will be increased if there is sufficient demand for additional flights.

Effective October 31, twice-daily flights for the season will be scheduled. WINAIR will monitor the winter season as to whether a three-flights-per-day operation is needed.

As for the Edge ferry, the Saba Tourist Bureau announced that the ferry will resume service on Sundays effective May 15. Persons traveling to Saba from St. Maarten are reminded that check-in is at the Simpson Bay police station at 8:00am. Check-in closes at 8:35am to clear Immigration.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-increases-service-to-saba