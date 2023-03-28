WINAIR, KLM Flying blue frequent flyer cooperation | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–WINAIR will be cooperating with KLM/ Air France Flying Blue loyalty programme, which will take effect as of May 1, 2023.

With the KLM/Air France Flying Blue programme, members will receive mileage awards for travel with KLM/ Air France and its partners. Flying Blue members will be able to accrue and redeem miles for their entire trip including eligible WINAIR flights when flying with KLM and Air France.

In Q4 2023 Flying Blue members will accrue and redeem miles on WINAIR flights, when KLM/ Air France is not part of their itinerary.

“WINAIR is pleased to participate with KLM/Air France in the Flying Blue programme which rewards our mutual customers’ loyalty,” stated CEO and President of WINAIR Michael D. Cleaver.

Joining the Flying Blue programme is free as well as easy, it was stated in a press release. To join or learn more about the benefits and rewards of the Flying Blue Frequent Flyer programme, persons can go to flyingblue.com .

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-klm-flying-blue-frequent-flyer-cooperation