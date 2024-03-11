WINAIR launches flights to Martinique with connecting service to Dominica | THE DAILY HERALD

WINAIR’s inaugural flight to Martinique is set for April 1, 2024.

SIMPSON BAY–St. Maarten’s national carrier WINAIR, a prominent regional airline, is bolstering its network with the introduction of direct flights to Martinique. Commencing April 1, travellers can benefit from connections between Martinique (FDF), St. Maarten (SXM) and Dominica (DOM), serving both business and leisure passengers.

This announcement comes shortly after WINAIR’s recent launch of flights to Nevis, scheduled to start on March 15. With Martinique as its second new destination this month, WINAIR reaffirms its dedication to enhancing regional connectivity.

Passengers departing from Martinique now have convenient access to a diverse array of destinations through Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten. WINAIR’s expansive network encompasses St. Barths, Antigua, St. Kitts, the British Virgin Islands and numerous cities across the United States and Canada, facilitating seamless same-day travel options.

Hans van de Velde, chief executive officer (CEO) of WINAIR, expressed enthusiasm about the new route, emphasising, “We are delighted to introduce this vital connection that benefits residents of the French territories of St. Martin and St. Barths. With our modern ATR aircraft, we ensure a smooth and comfortable journey, seamlessly linking three French destinations.”

The newly unveiled flight schedule includes Wednesday and Sunday departures from St. Maarten to Martinique at 4:30pm, with a connecting flight to Dominica at 6:15pm. On Thursdays and Mondays, WINAIR offers early morning flights from Dominica to Martinique, and from Martinique to St. Maarten. For bookings and further information, visit www.WINAIR.sx.

