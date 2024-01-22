Winair passengers first to use new check-in hall at Airport | THE DAILY HERALD

Passenger Naomi Smith is welcomed by PJIAE CEO Brian Mingo as she is about to check in for her flight to St. Eustatius in the newly upgraded facilities.





AIRPORT–Passengers to Saba and St. Eustatius were in for a surprise when they were welcomed to the new check-in hall on Monday morning by management and staff of Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company NV (PJIAE) and Winair.

Starting Monday, Winair’s passengers will enjoy an improved check-in experience when travelling from PJIA. The improvements come as the next step in the reopening of the terminal building, the airport said in a press statement.

On hand to witness the milestone were Winair Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hans van de Velde, the Managing Board of PJIAE, along with other staff members.

The airport said in a press statement that passengers were treated to a light breakfast and received a goodie bag, courtesy of Winair and PJIAE, before heading to their departure gates.

Van de Velde: “It is an immense pleasure that we can check-in all our passengers via this new and enhanced check-in area. We thank PJIAE for all its efforts, the close cooperation and hard work. We are happy to see the modern facilities like the self-check-in kiosks and baggage drop-off, which will improve the customer journey and we are glad we, as the national carrier, are part of this.”

PJIAE CEO Brian Mingo commented: “We are happy to work in close cooperation with Winair. They are a true partner and we both have the same values. Improving our customers’ experience is one of them. With this new check-in hall, we can serve our customers better.”

Anniversary

As the airport approaches its 80th anniversary, preparations are underway for a royal celebration later in 2024. The airport said the milestone event is set to honour the airport’s rich legacy of connecting people and cultures across the globe. “With a blend of historical reverence and forward-looking optimism, the 80th anniversary celebration will be a royal one, reflecting the airport’s enduring commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the years to come,” PJIA said.

Re-opening

Following the completion of the Departure – and Check-in area, PJIA said the attention will shift to the second phase, which will be the construction of an upgraded Arrival Hall. “The new Arrival Hall will provide a welcoming space for passengers, offering improved baggage handling systems, efficient immigration and customs processes, and enhanced passenger facilities. This phase aims to optimize the passenger flow and ensures a seamless transition from the aircraft to the terminal,” PJIA said.

Construction of the Arrival Hall is anticipated to be finalised by the second quarter of 2024, in time for summer travel. Throughout the finalisation of the project, PJIAE said it remains committed to minimising disruptions for its employees, travellers, and other airport community members. Careful planning and coordination will be undertaken to ensure that construction activities do not hinder the airport’s operations and that passengers continue to enjoy a seamless travel experience, stated PJIA.

“The phased approach to rebuilding the new terminal reflects PJIAE’s dedication to upgrade towards world-class airport standards while adapting to the evolving needs of the aviation industry. This transformative project aims to position the airport as a hub of convenience, comfort, and efficiency, allowing passengers to travel with ease and confidence beyond the Caribbean region.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-passengers-first-to-use-new-check-in-hall-at-airport