WINAIR resumes limited flights after TS Ernesto | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR initiated the gradual resumption of flight operations following the passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto. WINAIR operated a limited flight schedule on Wednesday, August 14.

The scheduled flights included departures from St. Maarten (SXM) to St. Barths (SBH) at 1:45pm (WM651) and 2:50pm (WM659), as well as to St. Eustatius (EUX) at 6:05pm (WM543) and 7:20pm (WM541). However, Saba Airport (SAB) remains closed until further notice.

Although the storm has moved on, its impact on regional airports continues to affect flight schedules. WINAIR is closely monitoring conditions and will provide updates regarding the potential resumption of additional flights.

The airline acknowledges the inconvenience caused by these disruptions and emphasizes that restoring normal operations after a storm requires careful assessment of conditions and the safe return of aircraft from alternate locations.

WINAIR thanks its customers for their patience and understanding as efforts continue to fully restore service.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-resumes-limited-flights-after-ts-ernesto