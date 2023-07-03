WINAIR says goodbye to Cleaver, introduces the airline’s new CEO | THE DAILY HERALD

Retiring CEO Michael Cleaver (right) with Captain George Greaux, Sr.

SIMPSON BAY–After a remarkable tenure of 12 years, CEO of Winair Michael Cleaver retired on July 01. He is succeeded by Hans van de Velde, a seasoned airline specialist, who, according to the Supervisory Board of WINAIR, is poised to lead St. Maarten’s national airline into an exciting future.

The Supervisory Board and shareholders of WINAIR acknowledge that Cleaver is leaving behind “a legacy of operational excellence and transformative achievements,” it was stated in a company press release issued on Monday.

On two occasions CEO Cleaver was requested to delay his retirement due to events impacting the island and the regional aviation sector. With the confidence that stability has been reestablished, it was announced in November 2022 that he would be retiring in 2023.

Recognizing the significance of this transition, WINAIR entrusted renowned global consulting firm Deloitte with the task of finding a visionary, transformational, or collaborative leader who would steer the company towards its next phase of growth and excel in the dynamic aviation industry. Following an extensive search, the Supervisory Board and Shareholders of WINAIR are proud to introduce Van de Velde as new CEO.

“Deloitte’s rigorous recruitment process yielded an impressive pool of 33 applicants, each assessed meticulously against WINAIR’s specific requirements,” the Supervisory Board said. “The aim was to identify a candidate who possessed a unique blend of leadership qualities to build upon the foundation laid by Cleaver and his exceptional executive team.”

Under the direction of CEO Cleaver, who excelled as an operational leader, WINAIR underwent a remarkable transformation. “His vision and relentless efforts facilitated the restructuring and realignment of the airline’s operational processes, aligning them with the goals of growth and profitability,” board members and shareholders said. “Working in close collaboration with the Supervisory Board, the CFO, the employees, and all stakeholders, Cleaver achieved exceptional results, with profitability reached in just one year.”

Cleaver recalled that when Country St. Maarten inherited WINAIR, it was near insolvency and required thorough improvements in accounting, operations, communications, and strategic direction. “The transformation and resurrection of WINAIR was a true team effort and would not have been possible without the support of newly appointed Chairman George Greaux, Jr, CFO Roberto Gibbs, SXM Shareholder Representative Michael Ferrier under Prime Minister Sarah Wescot Williams. Equally, I was fortunate to have had regular access to founder Captain George Greaux, Sr. who imparted his knowledge and wisdom on so many topics with me that gave such an invaluable introspect on the business. The team set to work to reinvent WINAIR which was achieved with the efforts, dedication, and hard work of management, shareholders, and most importantly the employees of WINAIR who through years of neglect by the previous shareholders jumped into the fire and got the job done.”

WINAIR successfully withstood the formidable challenges posed by Hurricane Irma and the global COVID-19 pandemic under Cleaver’s leadership. His commitment and decisive actions ensured the continuity of operations and the safeguarding of the airline’s employees and customers during these trying times, the Supervisory Board said. “As WINAIR gears up for an exciting new chapter, the crowning achievement of Cleaver’s tenure will be the imminent launch of our ATR operation. WINAIR is proud to soon unveil two new ATR-42 aircraft, marking a significant expansion and enhancement of our fleet.”

WINAIR is pleased to welcome CEO Van de Velde, a distinguished professional, who has lived and worked it three different countries, leading airlines and tourism companies. Van de Velde is best known as managing director ArkeFly. In 2016, he became Tour Operator TUI France, then was appointed Chief Operations Officer TUI France, and in 2019 he became CEO TUI France / Morocco.

“He brings a wealth of industry experience, strategic foresight, and a proven track record of success,” the Supervisory Board of WINAIR said. “With an acute understanding of the intricacies of the aviation industry, our new CEO is poised to drive WINAIR’s continued growth, solidify our market presence, and propel the airline to new heights of excellence.”

WINAIR extends its heartfelt gratitude to Cleaver for his outstanding contributions, remarkable achievements, and unwavering dedication to the success of the airline. The board and shareholders, employees, and stakeholders stand united in extending their best wishes for his well-deserved retirement. In the chairman’s words, “Michael is the consummate professional you want on board to drive your business successfully. He’s tirelessly passionate in what he does and has taught me so much about the aviation business world that I will be forever grateful for.”

As WINAIR embarks on an exciting new chapter, the airline reaffirms its commitment to connecting the islands of the Caribbean, further developing regional integration, and delivering exceptional service to valued customers. “With our new CEO at the helm, we are confident in our ability to navigate the ever-changing aviation landscape and position WINAIR as the preferred choice for travel in the Caribbean,” WINAIR concluded.

Incoming CEO Hans van de Velde

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-says-goodbye-to-cleaver-introduces-the-airline-s-new-ceo