Winair secures Southwest Airlines as ground handling client at SXM | THE DAILY HERALD

Winair Ground Handling supports a growing number of international carriers with operational services.

PHILIPSBURG–Winair has expanded its aviation services portfolio with the addition of Southwest Airlines as a new client for its ground handling division at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

Under the agreement, Winair Ground Handling (WGH) will provide full above- and below-the-wing services for Southwest’s new operations to St. Maarten, beginning April 7. The US carrier is set to operate nine weekly flights to PJIA from Orlando and Baltimore.

The partnership marks a significant development for Winair, reinforcing its position as a key aviation service provider in the region while further strengthening air connectivity between St. Maarten and major US markets.

WGH continues to play an increasingly important role at PJIA, supporting a growing number of international carriers with operational services. The addition of Southwest Airlines reflects ongoing efforts to expand and diversify Winair’s service offerings within the Caribbean aviation sector.

Winair stated that it remains committed to delivering reliable and high-quality ground handling services, emphasising efficiency, professionalism, and operational excellence as it continues to support its airline partners.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-secures-southwest-airlines-as-ground-handling-client-at-sxm