Winair unveils expanded schedule offering new routes to Martinique | THE DAILY HERALD

On Wednesday, Winair announced expansion of its flight schedule.

SIMPSON BAY–Winair announced its fourth quarter 2024 schedule on Wednesday, highlighting the launch of new routes connecting Fort de France, Martinique, to several destinations. “This expansion enhances our network, increasing connectivity throughout the Caribbean,” said Winair’s Chief Executive officer (CEO) Hans van de Velde.

Effective November 15, 2024, Winair will enhance its services from Martinique with its ATR-42 aircraft. The new schedule includes flights from St. Maarten to Martinique on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, with return flights on Mondays and Fridays.

The airline will operate flights from Martinique to Dominica on Mondays, with return flights from Dominica to Martinique on Sundays. Additionally, Winair will connect Martinique to Barbados with flights on Fridays and return flights on Mondays.

Services to St. Lucia will be available on Sundays and, starting February 1, 2025, also on Thursdays. Flights from St. Lucia to Martinique are scheduled for Mondays and, beginning February 1, 2025, will also be available on Wednesdays.

Bénédicte di Geronimo, President of the Martinique Tourism Authority, expressed excitement about the expanded service, stating, “We are thrilled to see Winair enhancing its connections to Martinique, offering greater access and solidifying the island’s status as a key Caribbean destination. This new connectivity will benefit both local residents and international travellers, facilitating easier travel throughout the region.”

Nathalie Sebastien, CEO of Martinique Airport, added, “This expansion by Winair reflects a strong confidence in Martinique and underscores the successful collaboration we have enjoyed since April 2024. It aligns with our goal to restore and enhance connectivity between Martinique and neighbouring islands, improving the travel experience and fostering regional growth.”

Winair CEO van de Velde commented, “With the introduction of these new routes, Winair is significantly expanding its Caribbean network. Offering 16 destinations and 40 routes, we aim to provide seamless and convenient travel experiences. Our partnerships with major airlines such as Air Caraïbes, British Airways, Air France, and JetBlue extend our reach to Europe and North America, allowing travellers to explore the Caribbean’s diverse beauty.”

To celebrate the new routes, Winair is offering special introductory fares starting at US $89 for travel before December 15, 2024.

