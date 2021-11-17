WINAIR wins award for Best Caribbean Airline | THE DAILY HERALD

WINAIR CEO Michael Cleaver said staff have endured many challenges and sacrifices.

SIMPSON BAY–Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR has been selected “Best Caribbean Airline 2021” by the readers of Caribbean Journal. Thanks to WINAIR, St. Maarten appears in the twenty-category list “Best Caribbean 2021”.

Some 53,000 votes were cast by readers of Caribbean Journal declaring their respective favourites in the Caribbean. Awards in three categories went to Jamaica and The Bahamas, whereas Bonaire, St. Thomas and the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) each received two awards.

Jamaica was elected Best Caribbean Cultural Destination 2021, and the island’s Rockhouse Hotel and Spa was awarded Best Boutique Hotel in the Caribbean 2021, and the readers of Caribbean Journal found that Appleton Estate is the Best Rum Distillery in the Caribbean.

The Bahamas was awarded for the Best Family Resort, Meeting Venue and Golf Destination.

Although St. Maarten is known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean, readers of Caribbean Journal selected TCI as Best Caribbean Culinary Destination. It also received the award for Best Wedding Destination.

Brass Boer in Bonaire was awarded Best Restaurant in the Caribbean, and Bonaire was chosen Best Caribbean Adventure Destination 2021.

St. Thomas won the competition with St. Maarten for Best Cruise Port in the Caribbean and Best Beach in the Caribbean.

WINAIR is proud to have made the list. “WINAIR has overcome Hurricane Irma, the COVID-19 pandemic and continues efforts to serve the region, its people and visiting tourists. As we rebuild our network and company we must thank our entire staff, who have endured many challenges and sacrifices,” stated Michael Cleaver, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WINAIR.

He added that WINAIR will continue to provide and increase its services from Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten post-COVID-19.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winair-wins-award-for-best-caribbean-airline