Window shopping | THE DAILY HERALD

Les Petites Aiguilles won the French-side Chamber of Commerce’s “Most Beautiful Shop Window” competition and the customer’s-favourite “Coup de Coeur” award.

In second place was Le Mâle by SXM, and in third place DS Boutique.

The third edition of the Christmas Window Display and Stands Contest took place from December 12 to January 2. The three winners all won cash and other prizes and assistance from the Chamber to help advance their businesses.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/window-shopping