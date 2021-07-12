Windward Roads builds new sewage system as repayment | THE DAILY HERALD

Foga pumping station site at present

PHILIPSBURG–The construction of a new sewerage pumping station at Foga is progressing with infrastructural work started at the site. This project is one of three major projects through which the people of St. Maarten are directly benefiting from the US $2 million fine levied against the construction company Windward Roads Infrastructure N.V. by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The new pumping station, next to Melford Hazel Sports Complex, will move sewerage from the Sucker Garden neighbourhood to the wastewater treatment plant on A.Th. Illidge Road. Prior to this, fabrication of elements required for the project took place at the Windward Roads worksite.

The company has agreed to carry out projects totalling a net worth of US $2 million that will directly impact the daily lives of the people of St. Maarten. This means for the Foga project, and the two others to come, Windward Roads will provide all labour, materials and other project-related items at no cost to the government of St. Maarten. The Foga project will cost Windward Roads a total of US $677,256.

The three projects that Windward Roads will carry out have been chosen in consultation with the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Development, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI. The ministry will also oversee the execution of the projects.

The US $2 million fine is a form of restitution to compensate St. Maarten for the company’s role, via its former director and chief financial officer (CFO), in the “Larimar” case conducted by the Anti-Corruption Taskforce TBO of the Attorney-General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. This case uncovered a major bribery, money-laundering and forgery scheme that saw the sentencing of a prominent politician, the Windward Roads former director and CFO, and three others.

Windward Roads has accepted responsibility for its part in the scheme, via the actions of its former director, and has agreed to revamp its work procedures and compliance to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The Prosecutor’s Office was instrumental in getting the US $2 million fine from Windward Roads for the country. Instead of pursuing court proceedings against Windward Roads that would take time and expend more taxpayers’ dollars, the Prosecutor’s Office tagged an amount considered suitable as a fine for Windward Roads’ criminal behaviour and the repayment of the losses faced by the country. That amount is now deliverable in the three projects.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/windward-roads-builds-new-sewage-system-as-repayment