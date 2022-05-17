Winkel makes it to the summit of Vallunaraju! | THE DAILY HERALD

Desiree Winkel with the St. Maarten flag on the “Peak of Dreams” (literal translation of Vallunaraju, the Quechuan name of the 5,686-metre-high mountain in Peru). “I made it to the summit of Vallunaraju!” Winkel reported to The Daily Herald on Tuesday. “It took six hours to summit and four hours to get back to base camp. I feel good and I am so proud I could drag the St. Maarten flag to this height.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winkel-makes-it-to-the-summit-of-vallunaraju