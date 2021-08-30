Winner of Xclusive Getaway at Morgan Resort selected | THE DAILY HERALD

(From left) Laurence Yang, Allison Williams, Tracy La Ville, Stewart Weiner and Francien Eckelhoff

PHILIPSBURG–Tracy La Ville was selected as the lucky winner of a three-day stay at Morgan Resort. She was presented with the hotel voucher during a pool party hosted by St. Maarten’s Xtreme party radio station X104.3.

Online radio X104.3 kicked off the weekend of August 6 and 7 with live broadcasts of their Friday and Saturday shows from the ocean-front cabana at Morgan Resort, followed by the Xtreme sunset yoga and Island Seltzer Cocktail Hour, and ending with the Xclusive Poolside Party on Saturday afternoon.

Listeners got the chance to win three-day stays at the luxurious Morgan Resort, including breakfast, lunch and dinner. The X104.3 team would like to thank all their listeners who participated in the X104 Xclusive Getaway at Morgan Resort.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/winner-of-xclusive-getaway-at-morgan-resort-selected