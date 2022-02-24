Winners of ‘Faces of St. Martin V’ contest revealed at prize-giving | THE DAILY HERALD

Winning photographers, from left: Agnes Etchegoyen, Lauralie Peterson, Karine Bouvart and Adeline Marel. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–The Collectivité awarded prizes to the photographers who participated in the “Faces of St. Martin V” competition in the garden of Hôtel de la Collectivité, on Wednesday afternoon. The competition has been organised for the past five years by the Collectivité’s Culture Department with the support of Direction Regionale des Affaires Culturelles (DRAC).

“Man and Nature” was chosen as the theme for the 2022 edition following last year’s “Amazing Faces”.

President Daniel Gibbs, First Vice President Valérie Damaseau, Territorial Councillor in charge of Culture Yolande Sylvestre and Territorial Councillor Alain Gros-Désormeaux were present at the event. However, due to restrictions connected to the upcoming elections, the introduction and awarding of prizes were carried out only by Culture Department Director Alex Richards, with the support of Carole Tondu, who organises the project every year.

Lauralie Peterson won first prize for the third consecutive year. Second prize went to Adeline Marel and third prize to Karine Bouvart. Agnes Etchegoyen was awarded the special jury prize.

“This year, with the theme being ‘Man and Nature’, I set out to capture not just random pictures of people sitting in nature, but more so the way in which we interact with and use nature sustainably,” explained Peterson. “I wanted to truly capture our connection with nature in the most diverse sense, to showcase how it benefits us and also show this in a more poetic way. I wanted the images to evoke emotion from the viewer.”

The jury was composed of First Vice President Damaseau, who is in charge of culture, Cindy Choisy, Thomas Proust, Magguy Gumbs and Culture Commission head Sylvestre.

The winners’ photographs in a giant black and white format have been pasted onto walls around Marigot for the viewing pleasure of the public. As a street art project, the images will deteriorate over time.

