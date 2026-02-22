Winter storm in U.S. triggers flight cancellations at PJIA | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–Several outbound flights from Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) to the United States were cancelled Sunday due to severe winter weather affecting parts of the northeastern U.S.

PJIA’s operating company, PJIAE, issued a travel advisory at 7:15pm confirming that the following flights were cancelled: JetBlue Airways to New York, Delta Air Lines to New York, and American Airlines to Philadelphia.

The disruptions at PJIA come as a powerful winter storm system impacts the U.S. Northeast, prompting widespread cancellations and delays across the American aviation network.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 3,300 U.S. flights were cancelled Sunday, February 22, with over 5,000 additional flights delayed as of 5:00pm Eastern Time. Airlines had already cancelled more than 4,800 U.S. flights scheduled for Monday, February 23, as the storm intensified.

Forecasters warned that the nor’easter could dump up to 20 inches of snow in some areas, further straining airport operations. Major carriers began issuing travel waivers, allowing passengers to rebook without penalties in an effort to reduce congestion and disruptions.

Airline officials indicated that recovery could take several days, as aircraft and flight crews must be repositioned once conditions improve. Even after the storm passes, cancellations may continue while airlines work to restore normal operations.

At PJIA, revised departure times were announced for affected flights. The Delta Air Lines flight to New York has been rescheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026, at 1:40pm. American Airlines is now scheduled to depart for Philadelphia on Monday at 11:00am. JetBlue’s aircraft will remain overnight in St. Maarten and is currently scheduled to depart on Tuesday, February 24.

Airport management strongly urged passengers to contact their airlines directly for the most accurate and up-to-date information before travelling, warning that additional cancellations or delays remain possible depending on weather developments in the United States.

In its advisory, PJIAE thanked passengers for their understanding and wished travellers safe journeys as airlines work to manage the disruptions.

