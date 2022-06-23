Wire-bending exhibition at Philipsburg Cultural Center | THE DAILY HERALD

Pupils of the MAC Browlia Maillard Campus joined by instructor Lambert Holder (left) showcasing their work.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten National Commission for UNESCO is organising a Wire-Bending Exhibition at the Philipsburg Cultural and Community Center today, Thursday, June 23.

All schools and the public are invited to visit the exhibition, which will be held from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

At the exhibition, the outstanding wire-bending artwork of pupils from Sr. Borgia School, Methodist Agogic Centre (MAC) Browlia Maillard Campus and the Oranje School will be on display. The pupils, under the supervision of Lambert Holder, created works of art that they are very proud of and would like to share with all schools and the public.

The wire-bending project was piloted at the MAC Browlia Maillard Campus afterschool programme in September 2017. It was later introduced to the Oranje School afterschool programme in January 2018. It was then launched in the Sr. Borgia afterschool programme in the school year 2021-2022.

The National Commission for UNESCO said it is very proud of the work that is being produced by the pupils in the programme and looks forward to introducing this wire-bending programme to other afternoon schools on the island, ensuring that this aspect of St. Martin’s cultural heritage continues to live on.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wire-bending-exhibition-at-philipsburg-cultural-center