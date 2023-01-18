WITU calls for urgent meeting with Samuel | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the WITU’s membership meeting.

PHILIPSBURG–The board of Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) is requesting an urgent meeting with the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), the Minister of Finance, and the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) to discuss their concerns.

The WITU board met with its members last week Thursday. Following the meeting, the board wrote a letter to Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel regarding some concerns of which the Minister’s cabinet has confirmed receipt.

“We have been extremely patient as we await further dialogue on a number of concerns,” said WITU President Stuart Johnson in a press release on Wednesday.

WITU stated in its letter, “The board of the WITU would like to request an urgent meeting to discuss some long-standing matters regarding the status of the teachers of the Division of Public Education as well as the subsidised schools. We impress on you that this meeting is held by Friday, January 20.”

The board also requested in its letter that the Minister of Finance and the TEATT Minister are present in the meeting, “as inter-ministerial handling of some matters might be required.”

The union outlined the concerns it wishes to be discussed during the meeting, including payment of outstanding vacation allowance to Division of Public Education teachers for 2020 (full amount) and 2021 (50%) by Wednesday, February 15.

The board further wishes to discuss the payment of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), increments frozen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the payment of the vacation allowance for the school year 2022-2023 and onwards.

“WITU is seeking your cooperation in convening and attending the requested meeting within the above-mentioned period.

“If this meeting is not held as expected, a call for a meeting with the board of WITU will take place in the morning hours with WITU membership,” said Johnson.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/witu-calls-for-urgent-meeting-with-samuel