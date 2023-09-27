WITU urges action on traffic safety issues at Oranje Primary School | THE DAILY HERALD

A school bus awaiting Oranje Primary School pupils on C.A. Cannegieter Street.





PHILIPSBURG–Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) has expressed concern about the ongoing traffic safety issues that Oranje Primary School staff and pupils face daily.

The school has been grappling with these challenges for many years, said WITU President Stuart Johnson, who issued a call for immediate action to ensure the safety of all pupils and staff.

Johnson highlighted in a press release on Tuesday the precarious situation that pupils and staff face every day as they board school buses at the C.A. Cannegieter Street crossroad after having to cross Backstreet. The intersection’s congestion, lack of proper signage and erratic traffic flow pose a constant threat to the safety of those involved, he said.

“This safety concern has been ongoing for many years, and it is unacceptable that we continue to put our students and staff in harm’s way,” Johnson said. “We must prioritise their safety above all else. A structural change in the traffic management of this area is imperative before any student or staff is, God forbid, harmed.”

WITU emphasised that the safety of pupils and staff is paramount and called on local authorities, including the Ministry of Education and the Department of Infrastructure, to address this critical issue promptly. WITU also urged collaboration between stakeholders, including the school administration, parents and the community, to develop a comprehensive plan for traffic safety improvements around Oranje Primary School.

WITU is committed to advocating for safe learning environments and is determined to work collaboratively to find a solution to the traffic safety concerns at Oranje Primary School.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/witu-urges-action-on-traffic-safety-issues-at-oranje-primary-school