Woman and children saved from house fire in St. Peters | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. PETERS–Three underage children and the female occupant of a residence in St. Peters were evacuated by neigbours after the house caught fire. This happened on Wednesday morning.



Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received calls arounds 10:30am. Upon arrival at Pomeserette Road, police discovered that part of the residence was ablaze.

Neighbours had come to the rescue of the family in the house. The woman and three minor children suffered from smoke inhalation and received first aid from ambulance personnel. Their health condition is not life-threatening.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, however, they are still investigating to determine how the fire started.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/woman-and-children-saved-from-house-fire-in-st-peters