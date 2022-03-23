Woman arrested for assault with weapon | THE DAILY HERALD

Statia Police Station



ST. EUSTATIUS–A woman K.T.R. (32) was arrested at a house on Admiral de Ruyterweg in St. Eustatius on Sunday, March 20, for assault with a weapon.

The suspect had punched a man in the face with a bottle of beer after the man harassed her in a bar, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN said in a press statement. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

The case is under investigation, KPCN said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/woman-arrested-for-assault-with-weapon