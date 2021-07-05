Woman assaults cops, injures a prison guard | THE DAILY HERALD

The driver smashed her vehicle into a fence on Sucker Garden Road

PHILIPSBURG–A woman is in police custody after she caused a major accident on Sucker Garden Road. She was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs as well as for assaulting several police officers and injuring a prison guard.

The accident occurred around 11:35 pm on Saturday, July 3. Arriving on the scene, the police discovered that the driver with initials M.D.T-U was most likely under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. She smashed her vehicle into a fence and collided with three parked cars: a white Hyundai Sonata, a grey pick-up truck and a white Hyundai Tucson. All vehicles were badly damaged.

A GEBE water pipe and connection were also damaged by the reckless driver. This left residents in the immediate vicinity of the accident without water for some time.

While paramedics were providing first aid, the woman became very aggressive toward police officers and started to threaten everyone at the scene. Her behaviour led officers on the scene to arrest her, but she vehemently resisted arrest.

Police officers were eventually able to restrain her and proceeded to transport her to the Philipsburg Police Station. At the police station, the woman became aggressive again and managed to kick a police officer.

Later in the evening, the woman severely assaulted a female prison guard by biting her when the guard attempted to place her in a holding cell. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

