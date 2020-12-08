Woman ‘Polly’ reported missing | THE DAILY HERALD

Leslie-Ann Hodge.

ANGUILLA–Leslie-Ann Hodge, known as “Polly”, has been reported missing. She was last seen on December 5 wearing a colourful skirt and an orange top, walking towards the east in the area of the St. James Medical School and the Big Store. She is sixty years old this week and is five feet five inches tall.

The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is asking that anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact the police at tel. 497-2333 or contact the RAPF website at www.gov.ai/911.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/woman-polly-reported-missing