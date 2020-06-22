Woman shot at her home in Concordia | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—A woman was shot and injured with a firearm in her home in Concordia at around midday on Sunday, the Gendarmerie confirmed.

Gendarmes, Fire Brigade (pompiers) and Service d’Aide Médicale Urgente (SAMU) responded to the incident. The victim was transported to hospital but no further information on the shooting or condition of the victim was available by press time.

An investigation has been opened into the cause of the incident and the circumstances surrounding it.

