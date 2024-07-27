Woman shot at in St. Peters on Thursday, escapes unharmed | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is urging the man who fired shots in St. Peters on Thursday to turn himself in. The suspect is well known to police.

Around 9:15pm on Thursday, KPSM received a report of gunfire in the St. Peter’s area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that a male suspect had fired a shot at his girlfriend, who fortunately escaped unharmed.

A search of the surrounding area led to the discovery of the suspect's vehicle, but the suspect himself eluded capture. Forensic experts and detectives were on-site gathering evidence and conducting a comprehensive investigation.

The suspect is known to law enforcement, and KPSM is urging him to surrender immediately. This case remains under active investigation.

KPSM encourages anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Tips can be provided anonymously by contacting the KPSM tip line at 9300, or by calling 542-2222 or 911.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/woman-shot-at-in-st-peters-on-thursday-escapes-unharmed