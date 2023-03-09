Women artists highlighted at La Samanna exhibition | THE DAILY HERALD

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Belmond La Samanna Hotel hosted a special art exhibition Wednesday evening. In photo: Featured artists at the exhibition (from left) Gémie Landre, Audrey Claxton and Magali Crecel. (Robert Luckock photos)

MARIGOT–To celebrate International Women’s Day, Belmond La Samanna Hotel hosted a special art exhibition Wednesday evening organised in partnership with Association Laïcqe pour L’Éducation, La Formation, La Prévention et L’Autonome (ALEFPA), the national association that manages the homeless shelter and women’s safe haven Le Manteau de Saint-Martin.

Featured artists included Audrey Claxton, well known in St. Martin for her community work, Martinique-born Magali Crecel, ALEFPA employee Gémie Landre, and works from autistic adults of Le Collectif de l’Abri Montagnard who were not present in person for the exhibition.

The occasion afforded guests the opportunity to admire the exquisite artworks on display while paying tribute to remarkable accomplishments of women worldwide. Several speakers were present who expressed their thoughts on the role of women in society and the continuing quest for women to gain recognition, acceptance and equal rights.

Speakers included Secretary-General of the Préfecture Fabien Sésé, Collectivité Territorial Councillor Martine Beldor, Le Manteau Director Audrey Gil, ALEFPA Territorial Director Djaunel Aouanevr and ALEFPA Administrator Hélène Micot-Bride. The three artists also spoke about their work.

Audrey Claxton, who goes by her professional artist’s name Saby, presented four of her art works. She said she has always painted since childhood and turned professional in the 1990s. Despite wearing several hats with her community work, she has just returned to her love of art and recently became a mother.

“Women are divine beings and I believe if man would let the woman take the righteous place this world would be a better place,” she said. “For me, Mother Nature represents in human form the woman. That’s why in my paintings you will always see the woman infused with nature.”

