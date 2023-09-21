Women Heads of State meet focuses on accelerating SDG5 implementation | THE DAILY HERALD

NEW YORK–President of the General Assembly Dennis Francis, and Executive Director of UN Women Sima Sami Bahous, convened the second annual meeting with women Heads of State and Heads of Governments – was held in New York last week.

Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs attended with a member of her delegation, as a current woman head of government.

The gathering centered its discussions on the theme, “Accelerating the implementation of SDG5 towards achieving Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability.”

Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark, served as the moderator.

During the event, President of the 78th session of the General Assembly, Dennis Francis delivered the opening remarks, followed by opening remarks by Executive Director of UN Women Sima Sami Bahous.

Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark introduced an interactive segment, where leaders shared insights and actions related to SDG 5. The session aimed to foster an exchange of ideas.

The gathering delved into the actions undertaken by women leaders to effectively lead in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a particular focus on SDG5. Leaders had the opportunity to share practices that can serve as models for other nations. Discussions centered on recommendations and insights from women leaders to empower women and girls as catalysts for change across various decision-making domains, encompassing economic and social policies, peace initiatives, climate action, and more.

The meeting sought input from women leaders regarding the Summit of the Future, aiming to propel gender equality and advance the rights of women and girls. The emphasis here is on departing from conventional approaches to achieve substantial progress and create lasting impact.

Prime Minister Jacobs spoke about the pivotal role of SDG 5, dedicated to achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls, as a catalyst for broader societal progress. She emphasized that gender equality is not just a goal, but a powerful force driving peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability. The prime minister acknowledged the presence of inherent biases within the 2030 Agenda, particularly racial biases that disproportionately affect marginalised communities. She also stressed the need to actively dismantle these biases and advocate for an intersectional approach within SDG 5. Jacobs concluded by emphasizing that SDG 5 is not just one of seventeen goals, but a linchpin holding the entire framework together, stressing the importance of placing gender equality at the forefront of efforts for a just, peaceful, and sustainable world.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/women-heads-of-state-meet-focuses-on-accelerating-sdg5-implementation