Women learn how to build planter boxes in workshops | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the participants with their planter boxes.

Participants during the workshop.

Hard at work.

PHILIPSBURG–Fifteen women are now more skilled and knowledgeable on how to create and build their own planter boxes, thanks to the information received in the first Ladies Night Sip, Build and Plant Do It Yourself (DIY) Workshop Parties hosted by Made to Order Designs St. Maarten.

Made to Order designer and co-owner representative Ameera Groeneveldt said in a press statement there has been increasing interest in growing one’s own food since the start of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, 15 women got together for the three workshops. Groeneveldt said she wanted to create an opportunity for women to be empowered and feel confident when using power tools. Another co-owner loved the idea of women empowerment with power tools.

Participants received a welcome drink and they learned how to build a planter box, how to stain the wood, were treated to a cheese platter as a snack, shopped at Mooi Flowers, painted the trim of their planter box, listened to music and took pictures.

They also played a game called “Assemble A Planter Box Blind Folded” (the video can be found on their Facebook Page). Many of the participants never held or used a hand drill before and were a bit nervous in the beginning. “However, at the end of the workshop, many wanted to build closets and furniture. Their confidence skyrocketed and this was such a beautiful sight to witness,” it was stated in the release.

In February 2021, there will be monthly meetups to create and build projects from wood as part of a DIY Club for women. Additional information on joining can be obtained by contacting Made to Order Designs at tel. 524-7999 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The second Ladies Night Sip, Build and Plant DIY Workshop Parties will be held in February 2021 for a maximum of four women per workshop. Registration is now open. Persons interested in hosting a private workshop at their location can also contact Made to Order Designs.

Companies that collaborated for the first workshop include SnapiT Studios, All About Boudoir, InMTV, Kerai Kreative Style, Mooi Flowers and Home Decor, Lamarca from PRIME, Purrfect Bath and Body Essentials and Your Memory Now.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/women-learn-how-to-build-planter-boxes-in-workshops