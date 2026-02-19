Women MPs back Victim Support Services efforts to close legal gaps for abuse survivors | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: MPs Ludmilla de Weever, Veronica Jansen-Webster, Director of Victims Support Services, Cassandra Richardson, MP Sjamira Roseburg and Chairlady of Parliament, MP Sarah Wescott-Williams gathers for a photo after the event by the Victims Support Services.

PHILIPSBURG–Victim Support Services (VSS) recently engaged members of Parliament’s Women’s Caucus in a private dialogue focused on strengthening survivor protection, advancing legislative reform, and improving national support systems for victims of abuse and violence.

“There’s something powerful about women shaping policy,” said Cassandra Richardson, Director of VSS, as she welcomed the parliamentarians to VSS Headquarters.

Victim Support Services, a foundation funded mainly by the Ministry of Justice, continues to play a critical role in advocacy, survivor care, and public awareness across St Maarten.

In attendance were Chairlady of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams and Members of Parliament Veronica Jansen-Webster, Sjamira Roseburg, and Ludmilla de Weever. The parliamentarians engaged directly with VSS leadership, staff, and invited clients to better understand the lived realities of survivors and the urgent need for policy advancement.

A highlight of the evening was a poetic presentation by Ramona Riley of Prominent Women, underscoring the importance of women legislators championing issues of abuse, inequality, and justice affecting all genders.

During the closed session, several VSS clients, described as “victors,” shared personal testimonies involving workplace harassment, molestation of minors, and domestic violence. Particular concern was raised about immigration dependency being used as a tool of coercion, leaving victims fearful of reporting abuse due to threats of deportation or family separation.

Internal discussions focused on the urgent need for stronger legislative and systemic protections, including stronger legislative protection for minors against sexual abuse and exploitation; safeguards for spouses facing control and immigration-related threats of deportation and no alimony; workplace protections to prevent continued harassment after formal complaints and better collaboration between law enforcement, the court system, SMMC, SZV, and Victim Support Services. Also discussed was increased public awareness of survivor rights, financial restitution, and pathways to safety

Jansen-Webster and Roseburg reflected on knowledge gained from a recent regional parliamentary engagement in Trinidad and Tobago, where lawmakers exchanged strategies to combat technological abuse, support voiceless victims, and strengthen survivor-centered legislation.

Victim Support Services said healing begins when survivor stories are acknowledged as truthful and when local systems respond with dignity, care, protection, and empowerment. The organisation called for continued legislative partnership to ensure that women, men, and children living in fear of partner abuse and control, as well as individuals experiencing workplace harassment, are protected through meaningful and enforceable policy.

VSS encouraged the Women’s Caucus to utilize the agency’s knowledge, expertise, and survivor-informed insight during any potential draft legislative framework process, noting that survivors often encounter loopholes when they should be focused on receiving assistance in a caring manner.

The Women’s Caucus committed to reviewing the concerns presented and advancing

legislative measures aimed at restoring safety, justice, and dignity for all survivors across Sint Maarten.

Victim Support Services provides confidential assistance, advocacy, and guidance to individuals affected by crime, abuse, major accidents, and violence. Through counseling, referrals, and community engagement, VSS works to ensure survivors are protected, informed of their rights, and supported on their path to healing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/women-mps-back-victim-support-services-efforts-to-close-legal-gaps-for-abuse-survivors