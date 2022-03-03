Women team up to open new spa in The Bottom | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba Wellness Pharmacy Director Jacqui Christian and Ericka’s Harmony Spa Director Ericka Sajona.



SABA–Saba Wellness Pharmacy Spa and Ericka’s Harmony Spa from Hell’s Gate have teamed up and as of March 1, opened both businesses to serve clients at one location in The Bottom in the old Windward Islands Bank (WIB) building.

Jacqui Christian from Saba Wellness Pharmacy continues to treat patients with acupuncture and massage, while Ericka Sajona offers a wide range of health and beauty services to her clients. The list of services is posted on the door of the establishment. As March is the month of the celebration of International Women’s Day, the two Saba businesswomen decided to collaborate to support each other as women in business.

Acupuncture, one of the services offered, is an ancient Asian medicine system to treat a wide range of conditions from stress and muscle pain to more serious internal ailments. Various Massage types, also offered, can assist with stress release, lymph drainage, weight loss and decreasing cellulite along with other therapeutic benefits to promote wellness.

Interested clients should contact each practitioner directly by WhatsApp to schedule appointments.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/women-team-up-to-open-new-spa-in-the-bottom