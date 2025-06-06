Women to Curaçao to take part in Gospel Song Festival | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Ingra Bennett, Cherile van Putten and Juvelle Maduro just before they left the island on Thursday.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Two persons left the island on Thursday, June 5, to participate in the Caribbean Gospel Song Festival on the island of Curaçao, scheduled for Saturday, June 7. Travelling to the festival to represent St. Eustatius are Ingra Bennett and Juvelle Maduro. The young women will be joined by their coordinator Cherile van Putten.

This will be the 40th Caribbean Gospel Song Festival. Van Putten said the Children’s Commission of the Methodist Church is organising the trip to Curaçao, but anyone on the island can participate in the festival.

Family and friends of the participants came to F.D. Roosevelt Airport to wish the young women success.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/women-to-curacao-to-take-part-in-gospel-song-festival