Women’s Day celebration at Tropics Café Saturday | THE DAILY HERALD

Guest speaker at the International Women’s Day celebration in Saba in March 2020 Maria Liberia-Peters (third right) with Commissioner Rolando Wilson (third left) and some members of the organising committee. (File photo)

SABA–International Women’s Day will be celebrated in Saba at Tropics Café 6:00-10:00pm Saturday, March 6, with drinks, food, music, and an award ceremony.

All women are welcome to attend the festivities hosted by Commissioner of Gender Affairs Rolando Wilson with funding from the public entity Saba.

There will be an award ceremony to recognise a number of outstanding women. Music will be provided by DJ Zanderzone. The dress code is cocktail.

International Women’s Day is March 8, but because that day falls on a Monday, it was decided to host the event for the women in Saba on the Saturday before. This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Women and leadership; achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

“All women are encouraged to come out to mingle, socialise and to have a good time. We have many outstanding women on this island – women helping out others, giving to the community without asking anything in return. We have good leaders, successful businesswomen. Women make things happen. They are the force behind the family.

“Things have not been easy after the 2017 hurricanes and during the current COVID-19 pandemic. It is only right to recognise all women,” Wilson said.

Last year’s Women’s Day celebration featured several activities, including a reception at Sunny Valley Community Center with former Netherlands Antilles Prime Minister Maria Liberia-Peters.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/women-s-day-celebration-at-tropics-cafe-saturday