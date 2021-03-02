Women’s Day rally planned in Anguilla | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–An International Women’s Day rally is to be held on March 8 at the Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary. It is being organised by the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla, the Anglican Church Women Association (ACWA), the Anguilla National Council of Women (ANCW) and the Gender Affairs Department.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th annually, and is dedicated to honouring women and their achievements throughout history all across the globe, regardless of background, culture or beliefs. This service of reflection and celebration forms part of the activities marking International Women’s Day and Women’s Week 2021. It is under the theme “Women- Embracing the legacy; continuing the journey.”

According to the organisers, “Everyone has an influential woman, or women, in their lives, and gratitude must be extended to them. It is also important to remember not only the influential female figures, but those who changed the face of history for all women – the women on whose shoulders all women today can stand, because of them standing up for equality, gender parity and women’s rights. We should never take this day for granted, as we are all products of strong women who went against the status quo.”

Manager of the British Overseas Territories Open Campus sites, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks said, “Every facet of our Anguillian society is influenced by women; from those who rock the cradle to those who hold legislative office. We should therefore celebrate who we are, how far we have come, and plan for the areas that must still be challenged, and the areas where deficiencies still exist as it relates to women and our society at large. So, this International Women’s Day we are pleased to join in the celebration of women, including those who have blazed trails and those who are still carrying the torch.”

The organisers are inviting everyone, especially women and women’s groups, to attend the service on March 8.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/women-s-day-rally-planned-in-anguilla