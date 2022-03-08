Women’s Desk honours nine women who’ve broken barriers | THE DAILY HERALD

Dr. C. Fleming (centre) and VSA Minister Omar Ottley (third from right) surrounded by CDFHA/Women’s Desk representatives.

PHILIPSBURG–In observance of International Women’s Day, Women’s Desk is honouring and highlighting nine women who have broken barriers and defied the odds in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

These women were also instrumental in producing a short video encouraging girls and other women to pursue a career in STEM. The video will be launched on government’s and the Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) social media platforms on March 21 and will be shared with the various high schools’ guidance counselling units.

Women’s Desk has chosen to embark on such a project to ensure that girls and other women in St. Maarten can have visible local role models in the field.

Over the years locally we have seen more women entering the field of science, but the other areas are still very much untapped. It is essential that as a nation, girls and women are continuously encouraged to pursue these fields/career paths, as they can play a pivotal role in development of our nation.

Honoured in the field of science are Ana Gibbs, retired chemist for GEBE’s Water Lab, and Dr. Chérina Fleming, Interim Director at St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS).

In the technology field are Kathyria Connor, Network Operation Technician II at TelEm; Neomie Plaisimond, System/Network Administrator at Social and Health Insurances SZV; and Estanlina Holaman, Network Designer at TelEm.

In the field of engineering are Dianne-Marie C. Rodriques do Tanque-Ignacio, Project Manager at ICE, and Rena Richardson, Project Manager at the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI.

In the mathematics field are Sinatra Rouse, Maths Teacher at St. Dominic High, and Grace Brissette, Mathematics Coordinator in the Department of Education.

The women were honoured at their job sites – or at home, in the case of retired chemist Gibbs – in the presence of co-workers, family, friends, and representatives of CDFHA/Women’s Desk.

Unfortunately, due to ministerial commitments, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley could not be present on-site for all women, but had the honour of presenting Dr. Fleming with her honour at the SLS lab.

Happy International Women’s Day!

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/women-s-desk-honours-nine-women-who-ve-broken-barriers