Women’s Health information session drew strong community interest | THE DAILY HERALD

Commissioner Reuben Merkman (front seat, centre along with audience members at the event.

ST. EUSTATIUS–An information session focusing on women’s health and well-being drew strong community interest on Wednesday evening, March 25, 2026, at the Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre, also known as the Lion’s Den.

The event, organised by the St. Eustatius Public Health Prevention Clinic, was held under the theme “Women’s Hormonal Health and Menopause: The Second Spring” and attracted approximately 110 attendees.

The session was led by Dr. Dorette Courtar and Delroy Humpherys, both natives of St. Eustatius, who shared their expertise and insights on a range of topics related to women’s hormonal health.

The interactive evening featured open discussions and active participation from attendees, with presentations covering menopause, its causes and the hormonal changes experienced at different stages of life. Common conditions such as premenstrual syndrome (PMS), fibroids and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) were also addressed.

Participants were provided with information on treatment options, supportive approaches and practical tips aimed at maintaining energy levels and promoting hormonal balance.

Organisers said the session served as an important platform to raise awareness and encourage open dialogue on women’s health issues within the community.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/women-s-health-information-session-drew-strong-community-interest