Women’s self-defence training expanded to include 20 women | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Aartwichgt Bell, VSA Minister Omar Ottley and Mike Cornet.

PHILIPSBURG–The Women’s Basic Self Defense Training has been expanded to include twenty women in the second cohort.

The second cohort began on Thursday, June 8, with an information session while the actual training began on Tuesday, June 13. The physical training got off to a start at 6:00pm at the Gaston Boasman Help Desk for the Elderly and Disabled and Women’s Desk.

According to a press release, participants were “extremely enthusiastic” and geared-up to train. Participants began with strength training and conditioning. The second cohort came after the graduation of the 11 initial participants in March and a registration period. Given the demand for the training, it was expanded to accommodate 20 women in this second group.

The Women’s Basic Self Defense training is a pilot project that started in November 2022 during the international observation period of the United Nations 16 Days of Activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls. The overarching goal of this self-defence training project is to equip women with the physical and mental capacity to prevent and respond to violence perpetrated towards them, it was stated in the release.

The Women’s Basic Self Defense training is a certified training and runs for a duration of three months, twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Gaston Boasman Help Desk for the Elderly and Disabled and Women’s Desk.

Participants will be evaluated periodically and will be required to complete an examination at the end, and must have an attendance rate of no less than 80% to be awarded the certificate.

“I support this initiative wholeheartedly as it prepares women in our society for the unknown. During the first session, I was able to experience the self-defence tactics first hand. I see this project as an opportunity for women to learn the skills needed to protect themselves,” said VSA Minister Omar Ottley.

To be eligible for the training participants should be between the ages of 18 – 59; a resident of Dutch St. Maarten, not necessarily born in the country, but be registered at the Department of Civil Registry (Census Office) and have a valid identification card; valid health insurance; be in a good state of health; and willing to push themselves to train. Participants are required to complete a registration form, in some instances, complete an assessment and enter in an agreement committing to the training. The training requires a contribution of US $60 for the entire training.

Although the training began, if persons are interested they can contact Elencia Baptiste-Boasman at email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakc224f8be13f6d65cd60b5599089bb0e5’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyc224f8be13f6d65cd60b5599089bb0e5 = ‘Elencia.Baptiste-Boasman’ + ‘@’;

addyc224f8be13f6d65cd60b5599089bb0e5 = addyc224f8be13f6d65cd60b5599089bb0e5 + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_textc224f8be13f6d65cd60b5599089bb0e5 = ‘Elencia.Baptiste-Boasman’ + ‘@’ + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloakc224f8be13f6d65cd60b5599089bb0e5’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textc224f8be13f6d65cd60b5599089bb0e5+”;

for further information.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/women-s-self-defence-training-expanded-to-include-20-women