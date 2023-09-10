‘Wonder of the Seas’ Thurs. call cancelled due to Hurricane Lee | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis Class Wonder of the Seas has cancelled its port call for Thursday, September 14, due to Hurricane Lee that is influencing weather conditions in the Caribbean.

The ship is 1,188 feet long, 210 feet wide, has gross tonnage of 236,857 and a passenger capacity of more than 6,000 guests at double occupancy.

The vessel has 17 decks and cost US $1.35 billion to construct. Sister ships are Allure, Harmony, Oasis and Symphony of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean International has been forced to alter the itineraries of four different ships operating out of four different US home ports ahead of Hurricane Lee as a precautionary measure ensuring a safe and comfortable cruising experience for guests onboard.

Port St. Maarten Group’s (PSG’s) 2023 Atlantic hurricane season response plan is in effect. PSG is maintaining communication with all key stakeholders and hopes that there will be no further systems that would impact port operations going forward, it said in a press release.

