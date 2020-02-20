Work on Sandy Ground bridge resumes March 7 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Repair work to the Sandy Ground bridge will resume on March 7, the Collectivité announced Wednesday. Blockades and protests in December had forced the contractor to halt the work.

Alternating traffic between 7:00am and 3:00pm will be introduced on March 7. The work will consist of installing a new pylon.

On Sunday, March 8, road traffic will be interrupted between 7:00am and 3:00pm to finalise the installation of the pylon.

Between Monday, March 9, and Thursday, March 19, the contractor will proceed with connecting and adjusting the bridge’s lifting mechanisms. In addition to traffic stops, signs informing road users of traffic modifications will be installed at the foot of the bridge on the Sandy Ground side, at the Marigot cemetery roundabout and at the junction of Rue de la Liberté and Rue Kennedy.

Maritime traffic will be prohibited for all types of boats on Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, between 7:00am and 3:00pm. Traffic will be re-established for all types of boats as of Friday, March 20.

The second phase of the work (replacement of the bridge deck) is scheduled at the beginning of the July holiday period. Communication on this will be made in due course.

The complete renovation of the Sandy Ground bridge will cost 1.6 million euros.

